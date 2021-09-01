Our purpose as a company is to inspire and empower families to lead fulfilled lives–to let our customers know that the things that make their lives better are within their reach. That goes for our associates too. We want you to grow professionally and personally, so we offer empowerment and potential in an environment that makes you feel at home. We’re down to earth, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re friendly, but we’re focused. We work hard, but we have fun. Experience life at Kohl’s.