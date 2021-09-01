Our purpose as a company is to inspire and empower families to lead fulfilled lives–to let our customers know that the things that make their lives better are within their reach. That goes for our associates too. We want you to grow professionally and personally, so we offer empowerment and potential in an environment that makes you feel at home. We’re down to earth, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re friendly, but we’re focused. We work hard, but we have fun. Experience life at Kohl’s.

Our Office Locations

img1
San Francisco Bay Area
Learn more
img1
Milwaukee HQ​​​​​​​
Learn more
img1
New York Design Office
Learn more
img1
San Antonio​​​​​ Credit
Learn​​​​​​​ more
img1

National Hiring Event

September 16th - 18th, 11am - 7pm

​​​​​​​

Kohl's is hiring thousands of associates for our Stores, Distribution and Sephora at Kohl's teams. 
Join us for on-the-spot interviews or apply today! 
  Learn More

Sephora at Kohl's
Coming soon to a Kohl's store near you - the ultimate beauty shopping experience. Learn more about the opportunity to join our store associate team!
Learn more
img1
img1

Diversity & Inclusion
Kohl’s is committed to creating an environment where everyone feels a sense of equity, where diversity is valued at all levels, and where inclusion is evident across our business.
Learn more

Veterans & Military
Kohl’s knows what your experience serving in the military is worth. We offer roles that require the unique skills, values and work ethic you acquired during your time in the armed forces.
Learn more
img1

390K

Associate volunteer hours in 2019

$3.7M

in grants provided to 325 nonprofits in 2019

90%

Stores that are Energy Star certified

84%

Of waste diverted from landfills

4K

Associates are members of Kohl's Business Resource Groups

What we stand for
What we do for you
What we do in the community
“My first day of orientation was wonderful. It was warm and inviting, we played games, got to know each other. It made me feel important. It made me feel valued. It made me feel like I was an important part and it was only day 1.”
Elaine G. Team Lead, Credit & Call Centers
“Words to describe the team I work with - truly amazing, friendly, and FAMILY.”
Tyler S. Home Department Lead, Stores
“I want our future Kohl’s associate to know they are part of the team. I look forward to working with them and look forward to what we will achieve. We are very associate-friendly and work as a team. One of the most satisfying parts of the job is seeing people take steps they may not have taken without you.”
Daniel K. Supervisor, Distribution Centers

glassdoor reviews

Next Steps

View all jobs
Join our talent network Opens in new tab
Check on submitted application Opens in new tab